Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park opens for holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fantasy of Lights in New Haven flipped their light switch to ‘on’ Thursday night. Let the holiday season begin!

For 26 years, the Fantasy of Lights has consisted of about 60 large holiday-themed drive-thru light displays that span about a one-mile stretch. The whole family piles into the car and tunes the radio to holiday music. No one gets out of their cars, and everyone enjoys the displays.

This annual family favorite holiday event is perfect for social distancing.

Fantasy of Lights officials say each year they get thousands of cars through their fundraising holiday display. Last year they hosted 12,000 cars; this year they are hoping for more.

The volunteer-driven event raises money to help people with disabilities that have barriers to work to find work.

News 8’s Joe Furey was at Light House Point Park Thursday – along with fourth-graders from the Nathan Hale School – to join in on the opening ceremonies, which looked a bit different this year due to the pandemic: absent was the large crowd of cheering families.

Everyone can join in on the holiday fun Friday, Nov. 20 – New Year’s Eve. Find out more and how you can buy tickets: https://www.ctvisit.com/events/26th-annual-fantasy-lights