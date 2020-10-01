‘Farmers to Families’ food boxes distributed to those in need in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a constant need to help those struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic. On Thursday, an army of trucks arrived in New Haven to assist families in one of the cities poorest neighborhoods.

Families in New Haven are getting their hands on food at a time when they need it the most.

“There is a food insecurity and that’s a fact and it has hit every household, not only COVID-19, job loss, so people are in need. Even the working class needs,” said Metashar Dillon, Chairman of the Board CEO, KIEDC.

A truckload full of fresh groceries and it’s all part of the USDA’s ‘Famer to Families boxes.

“These Farm to Family boxes are fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, meat and we also were so excited to include milk in it,” said Carmen Rodriguez, Ward 6 Alder.

It’s a national program that’s happening across Connecticut trying to meet a need that existed long before the pandemic.

“We all know we’re in a pandemic. We have families that lost their jobs since this pandemic hit. They have not been able to go home. Now we have parents who are at home when they’re normally working and their children are there, so the insecurity is high here for food,” said Rodriguez.

The demand was so high today that people lined up early so they started the pickup early. They’re worried that they won’t be able to keep up.

“Even with what I’ve received, it’s not enough because the need outgrew the resources so we are in need and it’s a major need that we need to help our families,” said Dillon.

But seeing the people of the Elm City come together was a sign of hope.

“It’s a team effort in the city,” said Rodriguez.

You’ll be seeing more of these Farmers to Families food boxes across New Haven for the rest of the month.

For more information on the Farmers to Families food boxes, click here.