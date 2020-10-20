Farmers to Families food program continues distribution on Hallock Avenue in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More families in New Haven are getting some much-needed food assistance.
The farmers to Families food box program continues Tuesday at the New Haven Police substation on Hallock Avenue until 2 p.m.
This is the third week of the program.
RELATED: USDA awards New Haven nearly $600K in grants to boost urban agriculture, reduce food waste
There will be more food distributions this month:
- New Flame Restoration Church
- Thursday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1375 State Street, New Haven
- New Haven Police Substation
- Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 26 Charles Street, New Haven
- Troop School
- Thursday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 259 Edgewood Avenue, New Haven
- New Haven Police Substation
- Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 329 Valley Street, New Haven