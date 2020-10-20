Farmers to Families food program continues distribution on Hallock Avenue in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More families in New Haven are getting some much-needed food assistance.

The farmers to Families food box program continues Tuesday at the New Haven Police substation on Hallock Avenue until 2 p.m.

This is the third week of the program.

There will be more food distributions this month: