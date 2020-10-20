 

Farmers to Families food program continues distribution on Hallock Avenue in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More families in New Haven are getting some much-needed food assistance.

The farmers to Families food box program continues Tuesday at the New Haven Police substation on Hallock Avenue until 2 p.m.

This is the third week of the program.

RELATED: USDA awards New Haven nearly $600K in grants to boost urban agriculture, reduce food waste

There will be more food distributions this month:

  • New Flame Restoration Church
    • Thursday, Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • 1375 State Street, New Haven
  • New Haven Police Substation
    • Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • 26 Charles Street, New Haven
  • Troop School
    • Thursday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • 259 Edgewood Avenue, New Haven
  • New Haven Police Substation
    • Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • 329 Valley Street, New Haven
