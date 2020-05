BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 southbound in Branford Wednesday evening.

Police closed the highway between exits 55-54 to traffic.

Cameras on the scene followed first responders as they loaded a motorcycle onto a flatbed with traffic completely stopped leading up to the scene of the crash.

State police are on scene investigating the crash and encourage all drivers to seek alternate routes.

The scene has since been cleared.