Fatal motorcycle crash on Rt. 15 South in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Route 15 South near Exit 64 in Wallingford Friday evening.

State Police said the operator somehow lost control and was separated from his motorcycle, fell onto the road, and was struck by oncoming traffic.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. They identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Paul Nacca from Bethany.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Trooper Norton #889, Connecticut State Police Troop I, at 203-393-4200 or taylor.norton@ct.gov.