Father of missing 1-year-old Ansonia girl to appear in court on firearm charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Haven man accused of killing his former girlfriend is expected to be back in court on Wednesday on firearms charges separate from the murder charges he is also facing.

Jose Morales did not appear on his last court date. His attorney wants the state to unseal the search warrant that uncovered the tasers.

Morales is facing also tampering with evidence and murder charges after the mother of his child, Christine Holloway, was found bludgeoned to death in her Ansonia home.

Related: Jose Morales, father of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales, pleaded not guilty in murder of former girlfriend

In his last court appearance, Attorney Norm Pattis was by his side after Pattis had just represented Fotis Dulos in that murder case.

Back on Dec.2, police say holloway was found dead in her bathtub beaten to death. Her daughter, Vanessa disappeared too.

There’s been an Amber Alert issued in the cas3 and a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Morales is the prime suspect in her disappearance.