GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time in 16 years the public got a chance Saturday to tour Faulkner’s Island off the Guilford coastline.
For just one day people could anchor their boats off the island, that sits 3 miles from the Connecticut Coast, and boat taxi’s were used to take people to the island.
Many people took the opportunity to tour the island that includes a lighthouse built in 1802.
There is no word when the island may open for tours again.