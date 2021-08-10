Faxon Law New Haven Road Race to celebrate 44th anniversary this year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Faxon Law New Haven Road Race will celebrate its 44th anniversary this September.

The event is taking place on the New Haven Green on Monday, Sept. 6. It consists of a half marathon, relay, 5K, Town Fair Tire Kids Fun Run and the signature 20K.

The Faxon Law New Haven 20k is again hosting the USATF 20K National Championship. This year marks the 30th year a national championship event has been held in New Haven, which makes the race the longest consecutive USATF Championship race in history, according to event organizer JB Sports.

The event will offer activities for kids with the ACES Kids Fun Zone. Kids can enjoy clowns, outdoor games, local college and university mascots and other engaging activities on the green.

The post-race beer will be locally sourced for the first time this year. East Rock Brewery, which is located about a mile from the starting line, will be pouring beer on the green. The brewery is also donating $1 to the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen for every beer bought by race participants who show their bib during Labor Day weekend.

After the race, participants can buy tickets for the after party at BAR New Haven. Tickets are $10 for 21+ and $7 for people under 21, who must be accompanied by an adult. A ticket includes two slices of pizza and a beer for 21+ guests.

Major sponsors for the event include Avelo Airlines, T-Mobile, McDermott Lexus, AVANGRID, ACES, Town Fair Tire, Corsair, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists and the City of New Haven. Faxon Law Group has been the event’s title sponsor since 2007.

“We are honored to partner once again with this great event in the City of New Haven. The Faxon Law New Haven Road Race is something our firm and the surrounding community are extremely proud to host each year,” said Joel Faxon, founding partner at Faxon Law Group, in a press release Tuesday. “We are especially thrilled to support an event that donates thousands of dollars each year to local charities and uses the same platform and mission as our firm’s Community Builder — to empower, enrich, enlighten and engage each member of our community, bringing groups together for the greater good. It’s a legacy that we treasure on behalf of both our staff and our clients.”

All runners and spectators will be asked to wear a mask on the green when they are not running, eating or drinking.

To learn more about the event or register, click here. Early registration is encouraged as the event is limited to 6,000 entrants.