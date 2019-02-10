New Haven

FBI and Yale announce law enforcement academy for teens

By:

Posted: Feb 10, 2019 03:37 PM EST

Updated: Feb 10, 2019 03:37 PM EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - The FBI in New Haven and Yale University police are inviting teenagers to take part in a youth academy aimed at sparking interest in law enforcement careers.

The fourth annual Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy is set for July 14 to 20 at Yale. The application deadline is April 5.

The free academy is an overnight camp chaperoned by police and FBI employees. Students must be 15 to 18 years old, full-time Connecticut residents, returning to high school in the fall and have at least a 2.7 grade point average, among other requirements.

Officials will accept 13 boys and 13 girls into the program, which will include lessons on forensic investigations, crime-fighting cyber technology, civil rights and other subjects.

Application Information is available on the New Haven FBI's website.

