FBI, local officials investigating potential cyber hack within New Haven Public Schools

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials reported a potential cyber hack within the New Haven Public Schools on Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Ilene Tracey says the cyber attack has been contained so far to the Christopher Columbus Family Academy and was discovered from heavy district-wide usage online learning platform.

“Someone is hacking into students’ Google accounts and sending inappropriate messages to other kids, students and parents,” Dr. Tracey explains.

The FBI along with local police and the district’s IT team is investigating this incident. The superintendent says parents and students have been notified.