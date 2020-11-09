FBI, local officials investigating potential cyber hack within New Haven Public Schools

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials reported a potential cyber hack within the New Haven Public Schools on Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Ilene Tracey says the cyber attack has been contained so far to the Christopher Columbus Family Academy and was discovered from heavy district-wide usage online learning platform.

“Someone is hacking into students’ Google accounts and sending inappropriate messages to other kids, students and parents,” Dr. Tracey explains.

The FBI along with local police and the district’s IT team is investigating this incident. The superintendent says parents and students have been notified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

FBI, local officials investigating potential cyber hack within New Haven Public Schools

News /

Local 'Jeopardy' contestant remembers late host Alex Trebek

News /

Hamden school district considers moving to remote learning until January

News /

Shooting at Waterbury convenience store kills 1, injures another

News /

Little to Great Scientists: School program adapts during pandemic with virtual coding workshops

News /

Waterbury Hospital implements visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise across the state

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss