FBI looking to locate possible victims, witnesses to alleged sexual enticement of former AAU basketball coach

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – The New Haven Field Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is asking the public for assistance in locating possible victims and witnesses to the alleged sexual enticement of basketball players by AAU basketball coach Danny Lawhorn.

The 30-year-old coach has been charged with child enticement for the alleged sexual abuse of three players.

Lawhorn, of Hartford, was already in custody on state charges of second-degree sexual assault.

He was a coach in the Bria Holmes Elite basketball program.

The FBI is planning to hold a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m. in New Haven.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is asked to call 203-503-5593.