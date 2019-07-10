Police, FBI announces 25 gang-related indictments around New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The FBI and New Haven Police have announced that 25 area gang members have been indicted.

New Haven authorities, along with the FBI, announced a culmination of a months-long, multi-state investigation, that resulted in 25 indictments relating to murders and shootings that occurred in/around the city of New Haven.

Police say that those arrested are mostly New Haven gang members who are being indicted in connection with a “lion share of gang violence in the greater New Haven area.” However, some crimes did occur in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

According to police, the multi agency operation was called “Fantasy Island” because it involved a gang called the “Island Brothers,” who used to just be in the Quinnipiac Avenue area but have since spread out.

Authorities say that while most of the suspects have gone to prison already and have since been released, they continued to engage in criminal activity.

The suspects appeared in federal court before a Magistrate judge.

More indictments are expected.

New Haven police held a press conference with federal investigators to make the announcement on Wednesday at 2 p.m.