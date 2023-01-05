NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — FBI New Haven wants you to stop spreading information about school threats on Facebook — especially if you haven’t called authorities first.

The request comes via a Twitter post Thursday and ends with #ThinkBeforeYouPost.

“The #FBI has a special ‘ask’ for anyone who becomes aware of a school threat: Notify authorities but don’t share or forward the threat until law enforcement has had a chance to investigate since this can spread misinformation and cause panic,” the tweet reads.

The post does not reference any specific threat.