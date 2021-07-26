FBI, Yale University PD holding Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy training this week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven FBI Field Office and Yale University Police Department are stating their 2021 introductions to the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy.

The three different training days consist of 20 students a day. Students between the age of 15 and 18 had to apply for the program back in April.

The goal of the academy is to promote future law enforcement career paths for Connecticut children and give them an inside look at today’s FBI while simultaneously being exposed to various local and federal law enforcement agencies.

The program is free of charge for the accepted students.

The Academy will continue Wednesday and Friday.