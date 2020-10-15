FDA reviewing new use for migraine medication developed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will review a new use for a migraine medication developed by Biohaven, based in New Haven.

Nurtec has already been approved to provide pain relief for people suffering from migraines. Now, the FDA will review if it can be used to prevent them.

The company is also in phase 2 of trying one of its other drugs on COVID-19 survivors with lung damage.