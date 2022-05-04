NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new federal budget includes hundreds of millions of dollars for community policing. It’s part of a programs called COPS, but it really helps cops work better with those they protect and serve.



The goal of so many police departments, and politicians, is to have police officers out on the streets, interacting with the community.



“Police are an integral part of our community,” said U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D – Appropriations Committee Chair) at a press conference at the North Haven Police Department. “We need to give them the resources and the training that they need to be able to do their job safely and to do it effectively.”



That is why the new federal budget includes $512 million for the COPS program. That stands for Community Oriented Policing Services. Communities can compete for grant money to improve their own community policing efforts.



“I want to be clear,” DeLauro said. “I want to fund the police, not de-fund the police.”



To be fair, even the people who were using the phrase “de-fund the police” a couple years ago did not really mean to take all the funds away entirely. They wanted the money police were using on things like assault weapons and small tanks to be used for things that help people. That is kind of what COPS does, too.



“These grants and this funding will allow some agencies to correct some staffing shortages that we’ve been faced with for years,” explained Chief Kevin Glenn of the North Haven Police Dept. “It will allow police chiefs to implement and fund well-needed programs that will make an impact on their communities.”



All with the goal of working with one another.



“We need to organize funding for law enforcement in a way that brings police and communities closer together,” DeLauro said.



And everyone agrees together is the best way to fight crime.