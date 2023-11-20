MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Commuters who take Connecticut’s railroads can expect shorter trips in the future.

Those faster trips will be a result of nearly $2 billion in federal funding the state received earlier this month.

“I heard about a dozen different bridges being upgraded over the period of time here in Connecticut and beyond,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Imagine what that’s gonna mean in terms of you getting to get home a little sooner and seeing your kids when it’s time to put them to sleep at night.

Legislators announced the projects Monday morning at the Housatonic River Boat Launch in Milford.

The faster times won’t be because trains will be speedier, but because aging rail bridges will be upgraded and replaced.

“[It will create] a lot more jobs, a lot more time with your family,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said. “That’s real, and that’s ultimately what people expect us to deliver.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said 25 bridges that are all at least a century old will benefit from the funds. That will include $119 million in interim repairs to the Devon Bridge, which will cost another $245 million to replace.