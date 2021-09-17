Federal officials announce indictment of 16 gang members related to violence in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s new information about a huge crackdown on gang violence in Waterbury. Federal officials have indicted 16 gang members on murder, weapons, and drug trafficking offenses.

The investigation into gang violence in Waterbury involved the FBI, DEA, and members of the Waterbury Police Department, and it took two and a half years to complete.

“On Thursday, a federal grand jury returned a 36 indictment,” said Leonard Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

The indictments are against members of the 960 gang. The 29-page indictment alleges that members of the gang have not only murdered, but attempted to murder rival gang members as well as gunned down innocent victims.

Also named in the indictment are firearm possessions and drug trafficking offenses.

“As this case proceeds through the federal system, our office hopes to have a continual involvement to assist in the federal prosecution,” said Maureen Platt, States Attorney for the Waterbury District.

“Knowing that this 36 indictment was returned on 16 individuals for the amount of violence that was committed throughout the city for two and a half years is a relief to me,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

Officials say their investigation into gang activity will be ongoing and they’re asking that residents call the police department if they have any information that would lead to an arrest.