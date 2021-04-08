FEMA COVID mobile vaccination unit heads to the New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s mobile COVID vaccination unit is moving on from Bridgeport to the Elm City.

It’s all in a continuous effort to make it easier for people to get the COVID vaccine. They will be providing the Johnson & Johnson single dose shot. The unit is expected to handle at least 250 people a day.

It takes about 50 people to staff, including national guard troops to handle crowd control and traffic.

The unit will be stationed at the New Haven Green Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is only available to New Haven residents for those times.

If you want to take advantage of this clinic, they do recommend an appointment for your one shot. If you don’t get an appointment, they say they are taking walk-ups, but we’ve seen that can involve quite a bit of waiting.

Connecticut is the first state in the nation to get one of these federal mobile clinics. For a full list of places the FEMA unit will be visiting within the next two months, click here.