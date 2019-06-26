Female jogger attacked in Branford, police release photo of individual at scene at time of attack

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Branford police said around 8:30 last night, a runner was attacked from behind in the area of Mill Creek road.

Lisa Torelli told News 8, “There’s a lot of police in Branford I see them around all the time during the day so I’m surprised this happened so early in the night last night.”

Investigators don’t have a lot of information about the attacker. They said the suspect is a white male in his late teens.

Branford police just released a photo of the suspect. Police are attempting to identify the individual as part of the investigation. If you know who he is, contact Branford Police Detective Division at (203) 481-4241.

Branford police are attempting to identify this individual as part of the investigation of the attack. (Photo: Branford Police via Facebook)

Neighbors are shocked an attack happened here.

Victoria Startz added, “That’s scary especially in this kind of neighborhood. You think its a safe neighborhood but there’s criminals everywhere so you always need to be aware of your surroundings.”

Mike Bozzuto added, “In this neighborhood there is a lot of people jogging, riding bicycles, walking, it’s a beautiful area.”

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood, asking residents if they’ve seen anything.

John Florio told News 8, “There was a bunch of them going back and forth we’ve seen the cars. There was one knocking on everybody’s door.”

They’ve also had the help of canines.

Lt. Dominick Eula, detective with the Branford Police Department said, “Usually when people run from the scene they secrete pheromones. Dogs can track and they usually have a high success rate in finding these individuals.”

As they try to find the suspect, police have some tips for runners to stay safe on the road.

Lt. Eula said, “Anything you can do if you want to run with your dog, If you want to run with friends. Anything you can do to feel safer as you are running.”