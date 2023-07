GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A volunteer for The Balloon Glow and Laser Show in Guilford fell out of a hot air balloon Sunday night, police said.

The Guilford Fire Department responded to the Guilford Fairgrounds around 9:42 p.m. for a report of a person falling from a hot air balloon.

Police said the person was a volunteer for the festival.

He was transported to the hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

This is an active investigation.