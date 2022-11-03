NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the sudden death of a beloved firefighter who was off duty when he was fatally struck Wednesday night along Interstate 91 in New Haven.

Thomas Mieles, 27, was a member of Recruit Class 63 and joined Engine 10 at the Lombard Fire Station in January 2022. He grew up in the neighborhood he served, with many calling him T-Love.

His fiancée, Brianna Agosto, said he was her everything.

“He was just the most genuine person I ever met in my life,” Agosto told News 8.”That was my everything.”

Thomas Mieles (New Haven Fire Department)

Wearing his firehouse sweatshirt, Agosto said the loss of Mieles just doesn’t seem real. On their front porch, you see a family faced with immeasurable heartbreak, coming together to grieve the loss of a young man taken too soon.

“He always told me since we were kids that he was going to marry me, that we’re going to have five kids, and we’re going to have our own house,” Agosto said. “That was my life, that was my everything.”

Agosto said Mieles was ranked number one in his fire academy class, and it was family that pushed him to join the New Haven Fire Department.

“He saw my brother become a firefighter, and he was so inspired by that, he was like, I can do that. And I said you can do whatever you put your mind to,” Agosto said.

It was a job that Mieles loved with a crew that loved him back.

“A young firefighter, energetic full of life, happy to be here, happy to do the job, that happened to be part of this family, and that’s what we are…a family,” New Haven Fire Fighters Union President Patrick Cannon said.

State police said Mieles pulled over in the left lane after he had been involved in a separate crash around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Moments later, two vehicles pulled over ahead of Mieles in the left lane and attempted to help him. Mieles was struck by another car when he was outside of his vehicle, authorities said.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we realize that the person that was being rescued and resuscitated was one of our own,” New Haven fire chief John Alston said.

Mieles was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Agosto and Mieles were supposed to get married on March 15, 2023, in the Dominican Republic. She told News 8 that she plans on taking his last name.

“We just had my bridal shower,” Agosto said. “We just started planning the rest of the stuff. We had so much stuff to do. We had so many plans.”

All city and department flags were lowered to half-staff in honor of Mieles’ service to New Haven.

State police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to call Trooper Troczynski at (203) 393-4200.