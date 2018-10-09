Fight to save Waterbury church from being demolished Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Trinity Episcopal Church in Waterbury has been part of the city since it was built in the 1880s. And to many people, it has a special place in their hearts -- people like Norma Santiago and her mom.

"It's depressing because I used to come here," Norma said. "It's very sad. My mother was crying."

This week, the historic building is meeting the wrecking ball. And many people are sad to see it go.

"Waterbury's downtown area is a national historic district and this building is one of the contributing buildings to that," said Raechel Guest, a Waterbury historian and Director of the Silas Bronson Library. "It's on the National Registry of Historic Places, as well as the State Registry of Historic Places."

Laurie Savino is so mad, she started a petition to try to stop the demolition. She's gotten a big response.

"We have over 691 signatures already since last night," she said.

The church is owned by the parish of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception -- a larger church right next to it in downtown Waterbury across from the Waterbury Green. The rector there -- Father Christopher Ford - says Trinity Episcopal is being torn down to add extra parking spaces for The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

"We have 50 and we'll gain an extra 40, which is a very small parking lot considering The Basilica holds over 1,300," Father Ford said.

That doesn't sit well with Savino. She's been in contact with an organization called The Connecticut Trust to get advice on how she can potentially stop the demolition, which has already started.

"When a building is on the National or State Registers, if a property owner is using private funds to demolish the building, any citizen has the right to file a petition. Collect enough signatures, and that triggers a response from the state of Connecticut to intercede and see what can be done to try and save the building," Guest said.

"And he said that it was a total shock to the community, and The Trust was not aware of the demolition of this historic property," Savino said.

Savino does not believe many people in the Waterbury community were made aware of plans to demolish the old church. Father Ford insists he made sure efforts were made to let the public know.

"We had, really, a year-long process of consultation with our Parish Finance Council and different groups in the parish and then I had an open forum with the parishioners," Father Ford said.

Father Ford also says for about the last 20 years, Trinity Episcopal has sat mostly vacant -- used for meetings and programs to help the homeless. He also says the church building was in need of repairs. He cited problems with the furnace, for example, and steam pipes.

"The estimate came in in the next five years they projected we would have to spend about $750,000 just in repairs," Father Ford said. "We were incurring costs that we just couldn't afford."

But, some in the community raised accusations that the building was left to decay so mounting repairs could be used as an excuse to have it demolished.

"I did hear that conspiracy theory," said Father Ford. "It's not true. I can back it up with a lot of receipts."

Even though the demolition has just gotten underway, Savino says it's still not too late to stop the church from completely coming down.

She says there's still one move she -- and the public -- can make.

"It means that we need people right now to call the mayor's office, to call our aldermen," she said.

Time is running out. Crews say the entire demolition job should take about a month.