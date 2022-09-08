ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – The third and final suspect in the 2011 murder of Isaia Hernandez has finally been arrested, according to Ansonia police.

34-year-old Andrew Spino was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 by the Ansonia Police Department. Officers believe Spino was involved in the homicide along with two other suspects, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez, who were taken into custody in May 2021.

The investigation began on March 16, 2011, when Ansonia police received calls for a shooting and found Hernandez’s body in the parking lot at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Upon investigating, Ansonia detectives said that Hernandez was shot in his car after the three suspects robbed him.

Police said that Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the help of U.S. Marshals. He has been charged with felony murder, robbery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

Officials said he is being held on a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on Thursday. Spino is expected to be the last arrest in this case, according to Ansonia police.