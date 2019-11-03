Final weekend in the race for New Haven mayor, Elicker vs. Harp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the clock ticks down towards Tuesday, the fight for New Haven City Hall became a street battle between two candidates whom are very familiar to each other.

A crowd of supporters for 3-term incumbent Mayor Toni Harp screaming their support on the steps of City Hall Saturday.

Meantime, her opponent, Democratic Candidate Justin Elicker was busy shaking hands at the Dia De Los Muertos Festival hosted by Unidad Latina en Accion. Both candidates flashing smiles and exuding confidence.

New Haven’s 9th Annual Day of the Dead Parade and Festival. – Photo: via Reportit!

“We’re really excited about Tuesday,” Elicker told News 8.



“I believe that my race for mayor has gotten momentum from the people,” said Mayor Harp.

But, Mayor Harp is facing uncharted territory. The longtime popular Democrat lost to Elicker in the Democratic primary by about 2,000 votes.

That caused her to suspend her campaign. But then, get back in the race as a candidate for the Working Families Party.

Meantime, Elicker started picking up key Democratic endorsements.

Still, Harp’s supporters trying to rally support for her on this last weekend before Election Day.

“The mayor has done more for this entire city — black, white, Hispanic — than any other mayor,” yelled one supporter through a megaphone.

“It was necessary to get together 3 days before the election so the community could see we, the people of color, absolutely do appreciate Toni and that they can win if we all pull all of our efforts together in unity,” said Carroll E. Brown, another Harp supporter.

But, Elicker points to the last head-to-head battle as a sign that City Hall is up for grabs.

“Our success in the primaries shows that many, many Democrats are ready for change,” he said.