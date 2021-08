NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tweed-New Haven Airport is one step closer to getting a new long-term lease with the City of New Haven.

On Monday night, the New Haven Board of Alder’s Finance Committee voted to approve a new 43-year lease between the city and the Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority.

The full Board of Alders will take up the vote later this year.

Tweed called the move “an important milestone in broader plans to expand operations at the airport.”