Fire breaks out at Albert Bros scrapyard in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters have been called to put out a large fire at a scrapyard in Waterbury.

Before 9:30 a.m., crews were called to Albert Bros, which is located 225 East Aurora St., after reports of a large fire.

News 8 crews were at the Mattatuck Museum in downtown Waterbury when they got the call to head to the scene. News 8’s Shaynah Ferreria said they could smell the fire from there, which is roughly 2.8 miles away from the scrapyard.

Upon arrival, they located multiple crews were working to throw water on the fire, which appears to be near a pile of debris.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or what started the fire.

A black, thick plume of smoke could be seen from Interstate 84.

Albert Bros (Credit: CTDOT cam)

Officials said the fire is contained to the scrapyard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

