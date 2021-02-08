Fire breaks out at multi-family Waterbury home, leads to several road closures

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A fire at a multi-family home has led to several road closures in Waterbury on Monday.

Officials say that firefighters and police responded to the three-story home on Fairmount Street after a fire broke out. Flames could be seen coming from the top floor.

There were no reported injuries in the blaze.

There are however several road closures due to the fire at this time. The closures are Luke Street to Baldwin Street, Luke Street to Fairmount Street, Fairmount Street to Lounsbury Street, and Lounsbury Street to Baldwin Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.