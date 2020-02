ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire burned through the roof of a home in Ansonia Sunday morning.

Crews responded around 7 a.m. to reports of a well-involved fire at a home at 30 Fairview St.

The family was able to escape the home without injuries, but the damage will keep them from their home.

The fire caused the roof to cave in as it destroyed half of the home.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.