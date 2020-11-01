Fire crews battle big blaze at West Haven redemption center

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several fire crews, police, and ambulances responded to a fire at a bottle and can redemption center on Boston Post Road in West Haven Saturday night.

News 8 was on the scene and saw smoke pouring out of the now-damaged building.

News 8 spoke with a couple who live a block and a half away. They said they could see the flames of the large fire.

“It was, like, orange,” the woman said. “Just orange lights over the trees and the house, and you can just see the flame wall. It was like a whole wall of flames.”

They credit firefighters here for getting this fire under control quickly. No word yet on how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

Boston Post Road is blocked off from Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

New Haven Police have also blocked part of the road that stretches into the Elm City.