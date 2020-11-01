Fire crews battle big blaze at West Haven redemption center

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several fire crews, police, and ambulances responded to a fire at a bottle and can redemption center on Boston Post Road in West Haven Saturday night.

News 8 was on the scene and saw smoke pouring out of the now-damaged building.

News 8 spoke with a couple who live a block and a half away. They said they could see the flames of the large fire.

“It was, like, orange,” the woman said. “Just orange lights over the trees and the house, and you can just see the flame wall. It was like a whole wall of flames.”

They credit firefighters here for getting this fire under control quickly. No word yet on how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

Boston Post Road is blocked off from Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

New Haven Police have also blocked part of the road that stretches into the Elm City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Fire crews battle big blaze at West Haven redemption center

News /

New banner at St. Mary's Church in New Haven honors newly beatified, Father McGivney

News /

'I have basically...lost my fundamental right to vote': CT woman out of the country during election says absentee ballot mix-up took away her ability to vote

News /

WATCH: New Haven health inspectors raid, shut down Anthony's Ocean View for allegedly violating COVID restrictions, holding large party

News /

New Haven health inspectors raid, shut down Anthony's Ocean View for allegedly violating COVID restrictions, holding large party

News /

Knights of Columbus Museum in New Haven to become Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss