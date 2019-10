WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire has been reported at 81 Philips Terrace in West Haven Sunday afternoon.

As of 1pm, heavy fire and smoke was visible coming from the side of a 1.5 story house reported to be vacant. The home is across the street from the West Haven Police Department.

Fire crews are on the scene.

Right Now: Working Fire #WestHaven 81 Phillips Terrace a house fire — CTNewsAlert (@CTNewsAlert) October 6, 2019

Stay tuned to WTNH.com to follow developments in this story.