WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire on Dudley Street near Tri-State Tire in Wallingford Tuesday afternoon.

Photos from the scene show fire crews running water hoses through a wall of black smoke next to the train tracks running parallel to Route 5. The smoke could be seen from Route 15.

Firefighters were called in from Hamden to help.

No information has been released as of yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.