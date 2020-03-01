Fire crews from multiple towns on scene of house fire in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Woodbridge along with several surrounding towns are battling a house fire at 283 Seymour Road Sunday afternoon.

According to the Woodbridge Police Department, a call for the house fire came in at 11:03 a.m.

Firefighters with tanker trucks from Seymour, Bethany, and Orange have been called in to help bring water to the scene due to a lack of close water hydrants.

News 8 crews at the scene were told fire crews are laying their hoses for over a mile to get water to the home on fire.

Seymour Road is closed from the Seymour town line to Amity Road.

At this time there is no report of injuries.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.