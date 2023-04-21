DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are on-scene investigating a burning smell at Griffin Hospital early Friday morning.

According to officials, there are multiple engines on scene for a smell of smoke in the building just before 3 a.m. on Division Street.

There was an audible and visible alarm showing with a strong burning odor from the basement and mechanical rooms, fire officials said.

One crew is investigating the roof, as there was also a heavy odor of burning coming from that area.

Hospital maintenance crews were also called in to assist.

The Emergency Room is still open and functioning, with nursing stations still manned.

