Fire crews monitoring air quality in Milford after hazmat incident at power plant

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials are watching the air quality in Milford after a fire at a power plant.

Around 2:53pm Wednesday, firefighters were called to NRG, The Devon Power LLC at 734 Naugatuck Avenue for the hazmat incident.

About 20 large batteries caught fire, leaving acid spilled on to the ground. Crews arrived to find a large amount of black smoke venting from the upper window of the plant near the Housatonic River.

Milford FD reports that “there was a delay in securing a positive water supply due to a frozen fire hydrant due to the extreme cold weather.”

Crews ultimately used a large, industrial dry chemical fire extinguisher to knock down the bulk of the fire.

Crews also managed to prevent the acid from leaking into drains and, ultimately, the Housatonic River.

Chief Thomas Thornberg of the Milford Fire Department told News 8 the crews containing the contamination had to be decontaminated, but no one was hurt.

MFD worked closely with DEEP Emergency Spill Response Unit and USCG to make sure there was no environmental impact.

According to DEEP, “the runoff of the acid-electrolite solution impacted a catch basin network. The network is contained to the site and is treated prior to discharge off site. An isolation valve was closed, keeping the solution from impacting the treatment system.”