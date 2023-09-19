MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A smokehouse in Meriden has been significantly damaged after a fire broke out Monday evening, according to the Meriden Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 4:16 p.m. at Filipek’s, which is a smokehouse that has been in the city since 1905.

Officials say there was significant damage to the building as a result of the fire and that the fire was mostly in the attic around the smoker and the prep area.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to firefighters reported.

Meriden Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan tells News 8 that the fire was caused by combustible material that had overheated by the smoker.