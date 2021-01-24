Fire crews responding to large condo fire in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are on the way to a large fire reported at a condo complex at 75 Redwood Drive in East Haven Sunday, an eyewitness told News 8 Sunday.

According to footage sent to News 8 from an eye witness, the first and second floors in part of the condo are engulfed in flames.

News 8 crews observed the smoke cloud from the fire on the highway in New Haven.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

It appears the fire has been knocked down and there is still an active scene.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.