Fire damages home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire on Saturday morning damaged a New Haven home. Some residents were displaced but there were no injuries.

Firefighters were called to 154 Norton St. shortly before 8 a.m. According to Deputy Chief Tim Kieley approximately 30 firefighters responded to the single alarm fire., which was contained to the first floor. He says 3 occupants, who have been displaced. are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire was brought under control by 8:30 a.m. The cause is not known at this time.

