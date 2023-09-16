NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A massive tire fire near I-95 in New Haven was contained before it could spread to an oil tanker Saturday morning, authorities report.

New Haven Fire Department responded to a call that an oil tanker was on fire at 11:49 a.m. Saturday morning, according the New Haven Office of Emergency Management. The fire department responded aggressively with a full assignment.

Arriving fire crews found that there was an oil tanker in the same port but the fire came from debris and tires burning near the old Colony Hardware and Supply Co. building. The fire had spread but there was minimal damage to the building.

By 12:23 p.m. fire crews had completely contained the fire. There were no injuries reported.