NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials quickly knocked down a house fire in the Fair Haven neighborhood Saturday.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. with heavy smoke coming from the top floor, according to officials.

Crews responded to the area of 47-49 East Pearl St. for a two and a half story house.

The extent of the damage and any injuries are unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.