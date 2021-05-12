Fire departments across CT mourn death of New Haven firefighter killed while battling house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire Departments and local leaders from all over Connecticut and beyond are extending words of sympathy for the loss of a New Haven firefighter killed in the line of duty early Wednesday morning.

The fallen firefighter has not been identified at this time. Three other firefighters were injured while putting out a house fire in the Elm City; one of them is listed in critical condition.

Firehouses across New Haven are leaving their flags at half staff.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker weighed in on the tragedy, saying, “This will be something that impacts us for months and years to come. But, I’m proud to be a part of the city of New Haven and a fire department that has responded with such compassion with the loss of a very important member of our fire department and our community.”

The Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company said, “Our thoughts are with the New Haven Fire Department today. One of their own made the ultimate sacrifice early this morning while battling a structure fire. Several other members are injured as well. Rest In Peace.”

The East Berlin Volunteer Fire Company said, “The East Berlin Fire Company is keeping the City of New Haven Fire Department in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Southington Fire Department also reaching out, saying, “The members of SFD would like to express our thoughts and prayers to the New Haven Fire Department and the family of one of their members who passed away after fighting a house fire last night.”

Stay tuned for more statements from local leaders and local fire departments.