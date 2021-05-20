Fire departments from all over coming to New Haven to attend firefighter Torres Jr.’s funeral

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — Fire departments not only in Connecticut but all over the country have been devastated by the death of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., who will be laid to rest Thursday after falling in the line of duty last week.

He was battling a house fire on Valley Street early in the morning on May 12 when he and another firefighter, Lt. Samod Rankins, were found in the building unconscious and had to be pulled out.

Funeral services will be held May 20, starting at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church on Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven. Burial with full departmental honors will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. A procession with a motorcade will take place along Interstate-91 Northbound. News 8 will keep you up to date on any road closures.

We are expecting firefighters from out of town to come to New Haven to share their condolences.

“We’ve gotten calls across the country, Boston reached out to Chief Alston, and FDNY,” said Rick Fontana, the City of New Haven’s Director of Emergency Operations. “Having the support of the departments that are around us and having the support of one another is key to surviving this.”

Departments from around the region have been sharing funeral information on social media:

Additional information for funeral services for New Haven Local 825 Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. which will be on Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. Following the mass, Torres will be buried at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford with full departmental honors. pic.twitter.com/WcCy3C5PnB — New Jersey Firefighters (@PFANJ_IAFF) May 19, 2021

Brothers and Sisters:



The funeral service for Line of Duty Death (LODD) of New Haven Local 825 FF Ricardo Torres is tomorrow, Thursday May 20th, 2021.



Parking will be open at 8:00AM and the service begins at 10:00AM. — Fire Fighters of MA (@THE_PFFM) May 19, 2021

We will have full coverage of the services and the response from surrounding fire departments Thursday morning on News 8 and WTNH.com.