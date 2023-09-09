MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-alarm fire displaced nearly 100 people Friday evening, after lightning struck the property, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at 6:14 p.m. in the attic of a four-story multi-family home on East Main Street in Meriden, according to Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan and Deputy Chief Ryan Dunn.

The Meriden Fire Department confirmed that the fire was caused by a lightning strike that a resident witnessed.

Officials said there were no injuries and the fire was controlled in about one hour. Mutual aid was called from New Britain, Southington, Middletown, Wallingford and Berlin Fire Departments.

The Meriden Fire Department said there was substantial water and smoke damage to the entire building.

To help displaced families, the senior center on Main Street is open as a temporary shelter. Additionally, both the American Red Cross and Animal Control are working to care for families and pets who evacuated.

Families are unsure when they can return home, yet the Meriden Fire Department said that building management is currently conducting damage surveys to see when residents can safely come back.