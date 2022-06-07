NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A structure fire broke out in New Haven early on Tuesday morning.

Officials said they responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Orchard Street. Fire crews worked for just over an hour to bring the fire under control in a two-and-a-half-story home.

There was one minor injury to a firefighter during this incident, and all civilians were escorted out safely according to fire officials.

The Red Cross is currently working with two families that were displaced, officials stated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. Follow News 8 for more updates.