Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department.

Crews are on the scene at Plymouth Street, where officials said a multi-family home has been engulfed in a second-alarm fire.

At least eight residents have been displaced from the home so far and are working with the Red Cross.

The fire department is still actively battling the blaze, officials stated. There are no injuries reported at this time, and fire crews have not determined a cause for the flames.

Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.