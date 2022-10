WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night.

The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze.

Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene.

Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the fire or if there are any injuries. They have also not stated a cause.

