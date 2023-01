SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted in a home in Seymour Thursday morning.

The flames broke out on Knorr Avenue. Emergency crews are responding to the situation.

No further information has been provided, such as who may have been in the home, if any injuries are involved, or the extent of the damage.

The Seymour Fire Department has asked that residents avoid this area.

