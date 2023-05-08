HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fifteen families in Hamden are without a home this morning. A fire that happened Saturday destroyed an apartment building. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The Hamden Fire Department said 21 units in this apartment complex are now uninhabitable. That means some 35 people are now out of their homes.

It happened at the Town Walk Apartments right near the Farmington Canal Trail. Around 4:30 Saturday morning, the call came in to 911 about a fire.

Photo Creds: Brad Young Photo Creds: Brad Young

There were at least three apartments on fire, and then the fire caused the entire roof to collapse. Fortunately, everyone got out. On Facebook, people are thanking firefighters for knocking on doors and getting people out of that building. North Haven and New Haven Fire also assisted.

It was a three-story building that collapsed. The Red Cross says it is helping 15 families, that’s 30 adults and five children. They helped them with a short-term place to stay, and are working with them on long-term solutions as well.

The building is a complete loss. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.