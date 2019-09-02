Fire investigators looking into cause of massive fire at Beacon Falls meat packing facility

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 brings you the latest update on a fire at an old meat packing facility in Beacon Falls that occurred last week.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to try to figure out what started the fire. They’re asking any neighbors with security cameras facing the street to contact the fire marshal’s office.

Specifically, anyone who lives on Rimmon Hill Road, Back Rimmon Road, Pines Bridge Road and surrounding side streets. That massive fire broke out early Thursday morning. No one was hurt, but it took hours to put out.

