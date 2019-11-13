Fire officials urge public to properly dispose of fireplace ashes after house fire in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As temperatures drop, fire officials have a warning to the public about properly disposing fireplace ashes after they responded to a house fire in Hamden Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say ashes left in a plastic pail on a porch started a house fire that spread to the home’s kitchen. The flames broke out Wednesday afternoon on First Street.

Five people now have to find alternative housing tonight.

Officials say that ashes should always be put in a metal bin and should be kept away from anything that can catch fire.

